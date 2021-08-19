Anti-masker shouts 'Heil Hitler' and flashes Nazi salute at 'raucous' Michigan school board meeting
Nicole Humphrey announces she's pulling her daughter out of school. (Screengrab)

The Beverly Hills Police Department in Michigan removed a man from a school board meeting over a mask mandate.

The Detroit Metro Times reports the man is under investigation after he "flashed a Nazi salute and chanted 'Heil Hitler' during a raucous Birmingham Board of Education meeting over a mask mandate for students."

"Unruly anti-maskers booed and hurled insults at board members and speakers, including a high school student, who spoke in favor of face coverings during the meeting Wednesday evening," the weekly newspaper reported.

The Detroit Free Press reports Birmingham Public Schools sent an email saying the district, "emphatically denounces and will not tolerate any act of racism, disrespect, violence, and/or inequitable treatment of any person, including actions and statements made at Board of Education meetings."

The newspaper noted the incident was removed from video of the meeting posted to Facebook.

Parent Nicole Humphrey said she's removing her daughter from school because of the mask mandate, which she likened to child abuse.

The Metro Times reported the man wasn't the only person in the audience to say, "Heil Hitler."

"While a Black woman and Jewish woman were addressing the board about their support for the mask policy, a man in the audience flashed the Nazi salute and repeated 'Heil Hitler.' Two men behind him also uttered the phrase," the newspaper reported.

Steve Neavling of the Metro Times posted multiple videos of the meeting:



