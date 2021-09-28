'Y'all are a bunch of children!' Fed-up parent shames anti-maskers during contentious school board meeting

During his 2019 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President Donald Trump tried to maintain a public facade of power and confidence when the cameras were rolling. But behind closed doors, things were a bit different. Grisham, who was the White House Press Secretary at the time, had a front-row seat to see their interactions, the Washington Post reports.

According to Grisham, Trump attempted to maintain a firm front with Putin "for the camera." He reportedly insisted that the tone of the conversation would change once the cameras were gone.

"Okay, I'm going to act a little tougher with you for a few minutes," je said, according to Grisham. "But it's for the cameras, and after they leave, we'll talk. You understand."

However, Grisham noted Putin was actually the one dominating the discussions behind closed doors.

2. A "litany of misdeeds" by the 45th president

Per the Washington Post:

"Her 352-page book — obtained by The Washington Post — alleges a litany of misdeeds by the 45th president: from ogling a young female staffer to orchestrating lies for the public, to attempting to ban the news media from the White House compound. It also gives a rare firsthand look at Melania Trump, who craved her privacy, and a blow-by-blow of how she wound up wearing that "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" jacket."

3. Trump's "terrifying" temper

Facing stark criticism and "relentlessly negative" media coverage, Trump reportedly became increasingly frustrated with Grisham. According to The New York Times, once she realized that his angry outbursts weren't just reserved for the media, she began having second thoughts about her position.

"When I began to see how his temper wasn't just for shock value or the cameras," Grisham writes, "I began to regret my decision to go to the West Wing."

4. A colonoscopy without anesthesia

At one point in the book, Grisham shared details about Trump's previously unreportedcolonoscopy which he claimed to have undergone without anesthesia. According to Grisham, the former president opted against anesthesia because he viewed it as a sign of weakness. NY Times reporter Nick Confessore, Grisham also claims Trump "called her in to defend his penis size, and required another aide to play him the song 'Memory' from 'Cats' to calm him down."

5. Melania Trump wasn't thrilled about being compared to the late Queen of France Marie Antoinette

After an excerpt of the book leaked, Melania Trump's office released a statement reacting to a passage that compared her to Antoinette.

"The intent behind this book is obvious," Melania Trump's office said in a statement. "It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump."

6. Everyone had an "expiration date" with Trump

Officials working for the Trump administration often went above and beyond to do the former president's bidding. However, their efforts were rarely ever enough. According to Grisham, everyone eventually struck a nerve with Trump. In fact, Confessore reports that Grisham even described members of the administration as "bottles of milk with expiration dates."

"The truth was that pretty much everyone eventually wore out their welcome with the president," Ms. Grisham writes. "We were bottles of milk with expiration dates." The former press secretary added, "I should have spoken up more."

7. Of course, Trump isn't happy about Grisham's book at all

A spokesperson for the former president also released a statement sharing the former president's critical reaction to the book. "This book is another pitiful attempt to cash in on the President's strength and sell lies about the Trump family," said Trump's spokeswoman Liz Harrington.

The book is set to be released on Tuesday, October 5.