'Y'all are a bunch of children!' Fed-up parent shames anti-maskers during contentious school board meeting

A fed-up parent attending his child's school board meeting this week shamed parents who came to the meeting to rage against the district's mask policy.

The Tacoma News Tribune reports that this week's Peninsula School Board was once again filled with tirades from anti-mask parents who denounced the district's mask policy for students as "socialist," "Marxist" and "mind-control."

After giving the parents time to vent, Board Member Deb Krishnadasan reminded them of why they were keeping the mask mandate for students, as a repeal of mask rules in Kittitas County, Washington earlier this year led to such a surge in COVID-19 cases that schools nearly had to be shut down entirely.

"Bottom line, masks are mandatory and they are helping keep our schools safe and open," she explained.

Not every parent was there to attack the school board, however.

One man, who only identified himself as Eric and who said he had a child at a local elementary school, thanked the board for trying to keep staff members safe from the virus.

"I don't want them to get sick, and I don't want them to die like some of my friends at work have," the man said.

He then turned his attention to the anti-maskers in the audience, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.

"Y'all are a bunch of children over minor inconveniences when more than half a million people have died," he said, which resulted in shouts from anti-maskers. "Sorry I get a little passionate about this. I just want my kid to be safe."

