WATCH: Man assaults store worker with a shopping cart after being asked to wear a mask
(Screenshot/Reddit.com)

A video posted to Reddit this Wednesday shows a man becoming enraged after store workers and customers asked him to put on a mask.

The video, which the uploader says was recorded in Orange County, California, shows the man beginning to check out his groceries when a store worker grabs his shopping cart in an apparent attempt to stop him.

At that point, the man picks up the cart and tries to throw it at the worker before storming out.

"Look at the idiot," the person recording the video says. "You're an idiot dude. Get the f*ck out of here!"

California is currently struggling to control the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

"We are at or near capacity everywhere," Greg Adams, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, told the Sacramento Bee. "As the bed count continues to dwindle we simply will not be able to keep up if the COVID-19 surge continues to increase."

Watch the video below:


Anti-masker attempts to assault store employee with cart after being confronted. From Orange County, CA from r/FuckYouKaren