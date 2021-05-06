Anti-masker gets in a fight with cop — then tries to grab his gun
www.rawstory.com

Another anti-mask altercation turned violent, but this time it was the police officer that was narrowly the victim.

A local Vancouver news site reported police were called when a maskless man was inside of a gas station at around 4:30 a.m. He allegedly lunged at the officers attempting to grab the firearm of one of the officers.

According to the report, the staff asked him to put on a mask per the Public Health Orders, but he refused and then refused to leave when kicked out of the gas station.

When Vancouver Police responded to a call about a maskless man inside an East Vancouver gas station they found him lying on his back just before he lunged at them.

"The man was initially arrested for attempted disarming of a police officer and obstructing a police officer. Upon further investigation, officers apprehended him under the Mental Health Act instead and took him to a local hospital," said the report.

See the full report at VancouverIsAwesome.com.