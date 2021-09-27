'I'd rather see this school in ashes!' Anti-mask woman screams at school officials in Mike Flynn-endorsed video

An unhinged woman was recently caught on camera going off on a furious anti-mask tirade in which she accused local school officials of trying to "suffocate" children.

The video, which was promoted and endorsed by disgraced former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn, begins with the woman telling school officials that she'd "rather see this school in ashes than see you sit there with your pockets full while you suffocate our children."

The woman then declared that "we are sovereign citizens of the United States of America" and told the school officials that "you have no power to usurp the rights of our children or the authority that we have over our children!"

The woman concluded her rant by saying, "We the people have had enough, you are on notice, you will all be gone if you don't change your ways, right now!"

Flynn endorsed the woman's rant on his Telegram channel and wrote, "God bless this courageous, smart and very savvy mother."

He then added that "the only issue I have is there should be thousands of citizens jammed into the room behind her."

Watch the video below.


