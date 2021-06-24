Cop allegedly shouted 'don't be slaves' at mask-wearers in Bay Area shopping center: report

On Thursday, SFGate reported that the police department in Santa Rosa, California is investigating an incident in which an officer allegedly called mask-wearers "slaves" through a bullhorn at a popular shopping center.

"As first reported by the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, a 21-year-old woman posted a TikTok on Monday recounting an alleged incident she had just witnessed at the Santa Rosa Marketplace — which houses a Target, Costco, Trader Joe's and other large retailers," reported Joshua Bote. "She told the paper that she heard someone say, 'Take off your masks, don't be slaves,' through a bullhorn while she was grabbing bagels at the shopping center. Other people at the nearby Menchie's Frozen Yogurt shop were shouting similar remarks, she said. (She also noted that the cop was wearing a mask, despite railing against them publicly.)"

The woman's TikTok did not include the incident itself, but only her response to it, and she reportedly deleted it after receiving online death threats and harassment.

According to the report, "Sgt. Christopher Mahurin, a spokesman for Santa Rosa police, said that the department's professional standards team is investigation [sic] the situation, but added that there is currently no evidence that this incident took place."

Anti-mask demonstrators have popped up all over the country during the coronavirus pandemic — many of whom ironically have had to be arrested by police, including a woman in Galveston, Texas.