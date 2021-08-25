Florida doctor shreds anti-maskers on CNN — and asks why they don't protest against changing their underwear too

On CNN Tuesday, Dr. Aileen Marty, a member of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Medical Task Force, tore into anti-maskers for the worsening COVID-19 crisis in Florida, which has become an epicenter of the pandemic amid the efforts of Gov. Ron DeSantis to impede local governments' health measures.

"According to a recent analysis, there have been 70,000 COVID cases and only 30,000 quarantined since before the start of the school year," said anchor Anderson Cooper. "What do you think about the governor telling districts they aren't allowed to opt out?"

"Quite frankly, the entire thing breaks my heart," said Marty. "We're doing everything we can to stop transmission of this horrific virus. And the governor and everyone else, all leaders, should be working with us to do everything possible to slow down transmission."

She then took on a frequent anti-masker complaint about masks being filled with germs after wearing them.

"If there is a concern about masks being clean, remember, we have to change our underwear every day, we have to take baths every day," she said. "You change these things, you make sure that what you're using is appropriate, that it fits, that it's comfortable and that it works. And when you do it that way, when you do things properly, you're going to have a reduction in transmission. This is well known. That's why we use masks in hospitals and have done for tens of years."

