WATCH: COVID denier urges people in airport to 'rise up' against masks — and gets laughed at by bystanders

On Monday, a viral video surfaced of an unmasked man waving his arms and shouting in Concourse D of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, demanding that everyone cast off their own masks — to be met only with laughter from bystanders.

"American pride! American spirit! American liberty! Nobody has it!" the man shouted. "Take down your mask and rise up for our f**kin' freedom!"

"Rise up! Rise up!" he continued shouting, as onlookers started laughing. "You want a revolution, then stand up! F**k this sh*t."

Although mask requirements have been relaxed by most states in recent months, they remain in place for airports by federal directives — and with the COVID-19 Delta variant surging, they are unlikely to be rescinded in the immediate future.

Watch below:

Video SmartNews