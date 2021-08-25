Michigan anti-masker blows up at county meeting -- and warns that many 'good guys' are 'ready to do bad things'
Anti-masker shouts at Michigan county meeting (Twitter).

During a Board of Commissioners meeting in Ottawa County, Michigan, an anti-mask protester took the podium and treated the room to a furious rant laced with vague threats.

"You wear that diaper on your face, if he farted right now, could you smell it?" shouted the man. "That's how stupid this is! We're all playing games here with people's lives, and I'm sick of it. I represent all these hardworking guys who couldn't be here today — just take off work to put up with this BS that you guys are putting down! And there's hell coming. There's hell coming, and I'm not doing it to threaten anybody! But there's a lot of good guys out there ready to do bad things soon. Watch what's coming."

"These mandates are against the Nuremburg Codes!" he shouted, referencing a repeatedly debunked conspiracy theory that COVID-19 health measures are equivalent to non-consensual medical experimentation. "The first one states, voluntary informed consent! Are you a Nazi? What is it?"

Watch below:

