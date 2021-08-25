Father slapped at Florida pool after confronting woman who allegedly called another woman a ‘dirty Jew’

A father of six who was captured on video being slapped in the face by a man whose companion allegedly called a woman an antisemitic slur is now speaking out, Local10 reports.

"It's really unbelievable I resisted," Alain Altit said. "When I see my children, my wife, pulling me back, it made me understand I didn't need to act like an animal."

Altit says he was defending a woman who was called a "dirty Jew" and was then slapped by Marco Rodriguez, who was arrested on a simple battery charge. According to Local10, the incident is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Rodriguez claimed that he slapped Altit because he threatened him. But police viewed the video and spoke to witnesses and determined that Rodriguez should be arrested.

"At the end of the day, it's the hatred to the Jewish people and it's so sad," Altit's wife, Tanya Cohen said.

Watch a report on the story below: