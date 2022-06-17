Slur-spewing teen attacked trans classmates — then his friend threatened to shoot kids standing up for the victim: report

On Friday, KENS 5 News reported that two students at a high school in rural Kalama, Washington have been arrested in connection with an alleged hate attack on transgender classmates.

"The initial attack happened on June 6 when police said a 16-year-old boy used anti-gay slurs toward two trans students on campus and loudly stated, 'there are too many f****** at this school,'" reported David Mann. "One of the trans students took a swing following the boy's comment, police said, and the boy responded by launching into an assault on one of them. Police said the suspect continued using anti-gay slurs during the assault, which ended when he kicked the victim in the head, leaving the victim with a concussion."

According to the report, a second student then threatened violence against students who stood up for the victims.

"On Monday, June 13 — one week after the assault, students gathered on campus for a peaceful demonstration to show support for the LGBTQ+ community," said the report. "During the demonstration, police said a male student reportedly expressed to a classmate that he wanted to point an automatic machine gun toward the participating students."

No gun was actually found; however, the school was locked down as a precaution, and both students were arrested.

This comes as hate crimes have risen sharply in recent years, and as Republicans around the country advance legislation to try to ban even the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools.