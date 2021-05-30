Trump-linked PAC will try to take down 10 Republicans who refused to be loyal

Republicans have officially begun a campaign for their circular firing squad. According to Axios, a new political action committee (PAC) linked to a former staffer to President Donald Trump, Jack Mantua, who serves as the treasurer.

According to the PAC's website pledges to "remove the ten pretenders," with 30-second ad videos attacking those who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection. The officials are Reps. Liz Cheney (WY), Adam Kinzinger (IL), David Valadao (CA), Fred Upton and Peter Meijer (MI), John Katko (NY), Anthony Gonzalez (OH), Tom Rice (SC) and Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler of (WA).

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee hasn't indicated that they will focus on Democrats running in those districts or recruit those members to switch parties.

Kinzinger has kickstarted his own organization to try to defend Trump critics from attacks on the right.

