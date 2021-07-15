Utah GOP governor points the finger at right-wing media for 'harmful' anti-vax propaganda: 'It's killing people'

"I'm here, Mom!" Entrekin said in one video. "This is my flag!"

"Are we going up? This is a good workout. Forward, forward, forward," he said. "I made it, Mom. I made it to the top. Mom, look, I made it to the top, to the top here. Look at all the patriots here. Haha, if I can make it up that, anybody can."

The FBI was tipped off to Entrekin on Jan. 11 and the agency subsequently confirmed his identity. They then subpoenaed his cell phone where they found the videos of him celebrating his trek up the Capitol steps in his costume.

The reason that he wore the outfit was inspired by the Book of Mormon -- the actual book, not the musical. He was portraying Captain Moroni, who, according to court records, "sought to defend the liberties of his people ― the Nephites ― from another group ― the Amalickiahites ― that wanted to overthrow democracy and install a king."

"Here comes the riot police, Mom," Entrekin said in an additional video.

As legal analyst Marcy Wheeler noted, the DOJ used trespassing charges as a way of ensuring cooperation in verifying the videos taken on the phone.

She also noted that he took videos of the Senate Parliamentarian's office, from which the FBI hasn't been able to capture much information. He also took video from Sen. Jeff Merkley's (D-OR) office, Wheeler said.

"Oh sh*t. Oh, Mom. I don't think you want to be here, Mom. I mean you do want to be here, but in spirit. Yeah, haha. Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. What happened?" Entrekin asks in the video. "Holy shit. Oh my gosh, they broke the . . . oh shoot, they looted. Oh shit. I gotta go. We gotta go, we gotta get out of here."



