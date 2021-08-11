Nurse who made anti-vax social media posts injected patients with saline instead of COVID vaccine: police
Vaccination (Shutterstock)

A Red Cross nurse in Germany is being accused by investigators of injecting thousands of patients with a saline solution instead of the vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Reuters reports that the nurse, who has still not been publicly identified, injected saline as a placebo into 8,600 people who thought they were getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Although no motive has officially been given in the case, police investigators have said that "she had aired skeptical views about vaccines in social media posts" made prior to her arrest.

As of this writing, it is not known whether the nurse has been arrested or whether she's facing criminal charges.

Authorities are sending notices to the thousands of people who thought they were receiving the COVID vaccine and are advising them to get another shot.


SmartNews