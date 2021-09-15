Infamous anti-vax pastor throws tantrum after Twitter ban -- and claims he was kicked off for 'gospel bombs'

On Tuesday The Tennessean reported that infamous anti-vaccine Pastor Greg Locke has been permanently suspended from Twitter for spreading COVID-19 disinformation — and that he posted a lengthy tantrum on Facebook in response.
"I was just finally permanently banned from Twitter," said Locke, who claimed he has immediately filed suit against the "censorship Nazis" at the social network and that he was kicked off for dropping "gospel, political, and biblical bombs."
"Guess who is still on Twitter. The Taliban," he continued. "Are you awake yet sheep? Wake up."
Locke has been one of the most prolific purveyors of false claims about the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that the delta variant is "nonsense" and that those trying to promote vaccinations are "wicked fools."
"Locke's church has held in-person services, including in a tent, since 2020 amid the pandemic. He has been vocal in his opposition to COVID-19 protocols, even declaring his church a mask-free area," noted reporter Natalie Neysa Alund. "Early in the pandemic, he held services at the church even against warnings from Gov. Bill Lee."