'Just get the shot!' CNN reporter exasperated by anti-vax pastor's logic-free rants

CNN reporter Gary Tuchman grew exasperated on Tuesday when he interviewed an anti-vaccination pastor who filed a lawsuit asking the United States Supreme Court to overturn pandemic restrictions that do not currently exist in his state.

Tuchman traveled up to Maine to talk with Pastor Kevin Graves of the Cavalry Church of Central Maine, who was defiant in his insistence that he would not make his congregants wear masks and would not get vaccinated against the deadly virus that has killed more than 600,000 Americans.

When Tuchman asked him why Graves had not been vaccinated, he replied that "I have more confidence in my immune system than in this experimental protocol."

"Why do you have confidence in your immune system?" Tuchman asked. "How do you know you're not going to spread this to someone else and they're going to die from it?"

"That's true of the so-called vaccine," Graves replied, despite the fact that the vaccine is not a highly contagious virus that can be easily spread at mass gatherings.

"With all due respect, it's not a so-called vaccine," Tuchman shot back. "This is an amazing vaccine... It's a shame. Just get the shot!"

"I do not have confidence in the shot," Graves said.

Watch the video below.



reporter exasperated by anti-vax pastor's logic-free rants www.youtube.com

Video SmartNews