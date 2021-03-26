'It's hard to live with': Regretful anti-vaxx mom tells CNN she feels guilty about spreading misinformation

A Texas woman who once helped spread misinformation about vaccines told CNN's Donie O'Sullivan this week that she regrets her role in discouraging people from getting vaccinated.

Simpson told O'Sullivan that she got indoctrinated by anti-vaxx propaganda on social media while she was expecting her first child, and she came to believe her child would die if they allowed her to get vaccinated.

From there, she became an influencer and used her Facebook account to spread anti-vaxx propaganda to other parents.

"You said your intent was to inspire some parent to stop their child from getting vaccinated," O'Sullivan told her. "Do you think you did that?"

"Yeah, like, I know I did," she replied. "I've had people tell me that they're not vaccinating because of my posts."

"How does that make you feel now?" he asked her.

"Really bad," she replied.

Simpson said that her friends helped talk her out of believing anti-vaxx propaganda, and she has since shut down the old account she used to post anti-vaxx memes.

She told O'Sullivan that she hopes she can make up for the damage she's done by giving parents accurate information about vaccines in the future.

"It is hard to live with," she said.

