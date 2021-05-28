Anti-vaxxer rants about vaccines containing spermicide and killing everyone as school board meeting goes off the rails: report

Far-right activists took over a school board meeting in Nevada to push debunked conspiracy theories.

"During the Carson City School Board meeting on Tuesday evening, a number of citizens took over the public comment period to voice their opposition to students wearing face masks for the remainder of the school year, as well as the board's use of the word "equity" at a previous meeting," Carson Now reported Friday.

Only two of the people commenting had children in the school district.

Many public commenters discussed popular pieces of misinformation, such as the disproven idea that the COVID-19 vaccine alters DNA, or that there is no scientific evidence supporting that masks work and that the masks are 'killing children.' One man stated that all of the school board members should be fired because the vaccine contains aborted fetal cells, monkey kidney cells, E-Coli, animal parts, spermicide, and more, and that every one who gets the vaccine will be dead within two years," the report continued.

They also jumped on the right-wing bandwagon against anti-racism education.

"Many of those who spoke stated they were against the school district teaching critical race theory, which the school district has never suggested the schools should teach. The confusion came from a meeting held on the school district's refresh of its strategic plan, in which the word 'equity' was used during the meeting," Carson Now reported. "Multiple commenters stated that the school district should not use the word 'equity' in any form because it might be misunderstood as having ties to Marxism. Other protests were less clear. One woman, who stated she was worried about "world control," played a recording of herself speaking along with piano music, with what appeared to be her praying for America to 'not fall to socialism and communism.'"

