Trump supporter who downplayed the pandemic and shared anti-vax statements dies of COVID-19

A California woman is begging people to get vaccinated after losing her husband to COVID-19, KCRA reports.

According to Mia Vinnard, she and her husband Brad were hesitant to get vaccinated, but now it's too late. They were married for 12 years.

Brad tested positive for COVID in late June and died after battling the virus for two weeks in an intensive care unit.

"It all happened so fast," Mia said. "I wish we would have gotten vaccinated. I mean one simple shot could've prevented all of this."

Mia also tested positive for COVID, but she was never hospitalized.

"It's nothing like the flu," Mia said. "When people say that ... it was nothing like the flu."

Brad had a history of sharing anti-vaxxer sentiments on Facebook, calling the COVID vaccine "experimental" and claiming that he stopped getting the flu once he stopped taking the flu vaccine.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Brad's final expenses, which has reached $5,000 of its $10,000 goal.

"Mia needs our help!! She hasn't been working due to covid & her unemployment has run out," the fundraiser's webpage reads. "She just tested negative for covid & was ready to go back to work when Brad's condition rapidly worsened. Please help out if you can. This is set up to go straight into Mia's account. Thank you in advance if you can help. Godspeed Bradster, we love you."