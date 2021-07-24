Anti-vaxxer warns doctors and nurses of execution by hanging for administering life-saving vaccines
Screengrab.

The conspiracy theories promoted by anti-vaccine activists reached a fevered pitch during a Saturday rally.

Conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani suggested there could be Nurenberg-like trials where doctors and nurses would be hanged for administering the coronavirus vaccines, which promoted one British doctor to alert London's Metropolitan Police Service.

Shayan Sardarizadeh, who covers online disinformation, conspiracy theories and extremism for the BBC, posted a thread documenting the rally:










