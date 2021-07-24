Anti-vaxxer warns doctors and nurses of execution by hanging for administering life-saving vaccines

Screengrab.
The conspiracy theories promoted by anti-vaccine activists reached a fevered pitch during a Saturday rally.
Conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani suggested there could be Nurenberg-like trials where doctors and nurses would be hanged for administering the coronavirus vaccines, which promoted one British doctor to alert London's Metropolitan Police Service.
Conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer and struck-off nurse Kate Shemirani is here literally threatening NHS doctors with… https://t.co/DDBZRVUX5z— Rachel Clarke (@Rachel Clarke) 1627149046.0
Shayan Sardarizadeh, who covers online disinformation, conspiracy theories and extremism for the BBC, posted a thread documenting the rally:
Speaking at today's anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown rally in London's Trafalgar Square, former nurse Kate Shemirani - w… https://t.co/WUdxDTsKAe— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan Sardarizadeh) 1627130866.0
German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich says "these vaccinations are experimental gene therapies without any scientific stud… https://t.co/ydV24RUVpu— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan Sardarizadeh) 1627133924.0
Kate Shemirani says "5G is a direct energy weapon". "In your injections, the hydrogel is a conduit, it has an anten… https://t.co/Qp6X24pfrT— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan Sardarizadeh) 1627134916.0
Mark Steele says 5G is a "directional weapon system". He says "the street light outside your home" is "the biggest… https://t.co/B0n7slUgU7— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan Sardarizadeh) 1627136917.0
David Icke's son, Gareth, says: "The best vaccine against Covid-19 is the realisation that's it all bullshit." He a… https://t.co/75K5ssjPsc— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan Sardarizadeh) 1627140966.0
Vernon Coleman says "once the pathogenic priming gets going in the autumn" people who have had Covid vaccines "will… https://t.co/HRkBLgvS2K— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan Sardarizadeh) 1627144491.0
Piers Corbyn claims "you're much more likely to die or get ill from the jab that you are from Covid, whatever it ma… https://t.co/NPCA8qR3gI— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan Sardarizadeh) 1627148013.0
Davie Icke claims "staggering numbers of people worldwide will die from the fake vaccination". "It's the pandemic o… https://t.co/CYRX2T4CE1— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan Sardarizadeh) 1627157308.0