Hospitalized anti-vaxxer admits she got it wrong — and is now encouraging everyone to get vaccinated

On Wednesday, Shannon Christine Marie, a former opponent of vaccines, admitted she was wrong in a TikTok video revealing her COVID-19 illness — and urging everyone to get vaccinated.

"Hey guys, I have O-negative blood type, and I did not get the vaccine," said Marie. "I was against the vaccine, I was scared of the vaccine. I didn't think that if I even got COVID, if it was going to infect me in a negative way, because I seem to have thought my blood type was going to be a factor and I was going to be okay."



As it turns out, she acknowledged, her blood type had nothing to do with whether she would get infected with COVID-19.

And that wasn't the only thing she admitted getting wrong.

"Anyway, so what is my suggestion?" she continued. "My suggestion is, either use your masks and sanitizers still, or get the vaccine. I wish I got the vaccine. I wish I wasn't anti-vaccine. Do what you want, just be safe."

In recent weeks, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 has continued to rage, a number of unvaccinated people have come forward with their regrets while experiencing serious illness.

