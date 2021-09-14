Anti-vax activist dies from COVID-19 -- and he refused to admit he had the virus even after being hospitalized
Depiction of a COVID-19 patient in the hospital. (Shutterstock.com)

A prominent Israeli anti-vaccination activist has died from COVID-19, a disease that he refused to believe was real even after it landed him in the hospital.

The Jerusalem Post reports that Hai Shaulian, who claimed that "there is no epidemic" and called COVID-19 vaccines "unnecessary and dangerous," died on Monday from the very virus he spent several months downplaying.

Additionally, Shaulian refused to acknowledge that he had really come down with COVID-19 and posted a video on social media shortly before his death claiming that he was only sick due to the police trying to murder him.

"The Jerusalem police tried to poison me," he said "I have never felt this way in my life. All week I struggled as if nothing had happened, but today I could no longer breathe and went to the HMO and from there I was evacuated to Wolfson Medical Center. If something happens to me -- know that it's an assassination attempt."

