Anti-vaxxer diner owner will charge customers an extra $5 if they wear masks
Protective mask on young woman (Shutterstock)

The owner of a diner in northern California who has become notorious for defying public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic is now charging customers an extra $5 if they dare wear masks into his establishment.

SFGate reports that Chris Castleman, owner of the Fiddlehead's Cafe in Mendocino, California, has instituted a new anti-mask policy at his restaurant that will charge customers more money for wearing a mask into his diner.

"$5 FEE ADDED TO ORDERS PLACED WHILE WEARING A FACE MASK," reads a sign placed on the diner's front window. "AN ADDITIONAL $5 FEE WILL BE ADDED IF YOU ARE CAUGHT BRAGGING ABOUT YOUR VACCINE."

Castleman defended his latest anti-mask policy in an interview with SFGate.

"I've been told this whole time that wearing a mask is a small price to pay," Castleman said. "Some people get shocked by the sign but to see them turn around and get disgusted... when they're asked to pay $5 [for charity], it's not in their wheelhouse. It's not something they're choosing to do."

Castleman has for months thumbed his nose at pandemic restrictions and at one point even offered customers forged vaccination cards that they can use to access places that require them.