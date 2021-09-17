Michigan TV station fires conspiracy theory-spewing meteorologist after he refuses COVID-19 vaccine: report

Karl Bohnak spent more than three decades reporting on the weather in northern Michigan, but says he was fired by WLUC-TV after refusing to get vaccinated, KTVU-TV reports.

"Today, it is with a heavy heart, I announce after over 33 years, I am no longer employed at TV6," Bohnak posted to Facebook. "I am leaving TV6 because the station's corporate owner, Gray Television, has mandated vaccination against COVID-19 for anyone entering a property owned by the company. Since I chose not to take one of the shots, I was fired."

Bohnak, whose job was to study complex information and explain it to a wide audience, went on to minimize the risk of the pandemic and push the conspiracy theory that Americans "are being bludgeoned with fear, I believe, in an effort to control us."

He urged others to join him in losing their careers because they believed misinformation about vaccines.

"One last thought—a distillation of a portion of Jefferson's masterpiece, the Declaration of Independence: 'When tyranny becomes law, resistance becomes duty.' Those who love America and the freedom and liberty it stands for, must speak up. Hopefully, it's not too late," he wrote.



