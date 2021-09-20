Elementary school staffer protested vax mandate by wearing Blackface to portray herself as Rosa Parks: report

A staff member at an elementary school in Newberg, Oregan has been suspended after she wore Blackface to class in an attempt to protest against her school's vaccination mandate.

Ryan Clarke, a reporter at the Newberg Graphic, explained that the teacher in question wore Blackface to try to portray herself as legendary civil rights icon Rosa Parks, who famously refused to obey racist laws that forced Black people to sit in the back of public busses.

Clarke noted that the vaccine mandate in schools extends to both teachers and staff members, although "staff can seek exemptions but those are granted in very rare circumstances (medical, religious)."

A statement posted by Newberg Public Schools condemned the staffer's actions and said that the staffer was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

"The administration of Newberg Public Schools condemns all expressions of racism," the school district said. "It is important to remember how Blackface has been used to misrepresent Black communities and do harm... Blackface has no place in our schools, and we are committed to the work of created spaces where every student belongs as we move forward together in our mission of educating students."