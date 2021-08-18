'Crimes against humanity!' Bible-wielding anti-vaxxer goes on unhinged rant during San Diego Supervisors meeting

A Bible-wielding anti-vaxxer on Tuesday went off on an unhinged rant during a County of San Diego Board of Supervisors meeting in which she accused people who want others to get vaccinated of committing "crimes against humanity."

Via the San Diego Union-Tribune's Phillip Molnar, a woman at the meeting stood up and immediately started brandishing her Bible, which she claimed that board members couldn't touch without their hands catching fire.

Then she started attacking any plans for mandatory vaccinations.

"You want to vaccinate everybody or make them get a test!" she said. "All of the things that you're doing is totally fraudulent. Your days are numbered... I suggest you resign! What you're doing is crimes against humanity! Every single one of you is engaging with that! That is treason when you go against your oath!"

She then complained about having children wearing masks in school, while then demanding board members take off their own "bullsh*t" masks.

Watch the video below -- the woman's rant starts at the 1-hour-44-minute mark.









