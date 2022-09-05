California anti-Semitic activist arrested in Poland after gleeful Auschwitz photo-shoot

According to The Jewish News of Northern California, Jon Minadeo Jr., a prominent anti-Semitic social media activist, was arrested in Poland after a gleeful photo shoot at the gates of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp.

"His arrest represents the first time the antisemitic influencer has publicly faced legal repercussions for spreading antisemitic propaganda," reported Gabe Stutman. "Unlike the U.S., Poland criminalizes certain forms of hate speech, and the country’s laws reference Nazism and fascism specifically."

"At home, in addition to hosting near-daily livestreams for 4,200 followers on his website Goyim TV, Minadeo engages in what he calls 'activism': hanging antisemitic banners on highway overpasses that blame Jews for fomenting a 'race war,' for example, and orchestrating nationwide flyer campaigns," said the report. "The 39-year-old, who until recently lived in Petaluma, has more than 10,000 combined followers on the sites Telegram, Gab and Goyim TV, where he rants against Jews for hours at a time."



"Wearing sunglasses, shorts and athletic shoes, Minadeo held up a sign reading: 'Greenblatt suck 6 million dicks,' a reference to Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, a frequent target. Standing next to him in the photo, published Aug. 27, is a man nicknamed 'Aryan Bacon,' whom the ADL has identified as Robert Wilson. Wilson held a sign that said 'Shoah the ADL,'" said the report. "Minadeo published one of the photos on Gab, a site known for being welcoming to Nazi sympathizers and members of the extreme right; he has 4,900 followers under his moniker Handsome Truth. The post said: 'We must continue exposing the Jewish anti-white propaganda! That for decades has conditioned our people to be slaves for the Jews.' It attacks the ADL as 'an anti-white terrorist organization' and says the Holocaust is 'a f***ing hoax.'"

Minadeo is a key figure in the Goyim Defense League, a California-based hate group known for its racist flyer drops. Another prominent member of GDL, Robert Frank Wilson of Chula Vista, was arrested at the end of last year for an anti-gay assault on his neighbor.

Despite Gab's reputation as a haven for white supremacists, several Republican candidates for office around the country have been active on the site and even in contact with the CEO, Andrew Torba. One of the most prominent is Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who was condemned by Jewish officials in his own party after it emerged his campaign paid Gab for "consulting" services.