While states and school districts are pulling books from library shelves because it discusses same-sex penguins, one group of parents is coordinating to ensure that the next generation of Nazis continues to rise.

The Huffington Post revealed that two parents are homeschooling their children to ensure they strengthen their anti-Semetic beliefs in their children. Once they appeared on the neo-Nazi podcast “Achtung Amerikaner," parents began to join their Telegram channel, Dissident Homeschool, to share the Nazi-approved materials that can be used in teaching.

“We are so deeply invested into making sure that that child becomes a wonderful Nazi,” a woman going by the name of "Mrs. Saxon" said. “And by homeschooling, we’re going to get that done.”

The materials that they're sharing on the channel include lessons about Confederate Robert E. Lee, described as a "grand role model for young, white men." Another describes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as "the antithesis of our civilization and our people." A different lesson for children to learn cursive using quotes from Adolf Hitler.

"Over the past year, the Dissident Homeschool channel has become a community for like-minded fascists who see homeschooling as integral to whites wresting control of America," the report said. "The Saxons created this community while hiding behind a fake last name, but HuffPost has reviewed evidence indicating they are Logan and Katja Lawrence of Upper Sandusky, Ohio. Logan, until earlier this week, worked for his family’s insurance company while Katja taught the kids at home."

Read the full piece from The Huffington Post.



