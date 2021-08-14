Minnesota College Republicans disavow leader tied to sex trafficking scandal
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Department

The Minnesota College Republicans are disavowing a local leader after her arrest in an alleged child sex trafficking scheme with a prominent GOP strategist.

"The 19-year-old new chair of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans has been arrested in Florida on allegations she aided a prominent state Republican activist in recruiting and trafficking minors for sex, according to a news release and jail records," the Minnesota Star Tribune reported Saturday. "On Saturday, the Minnesota College Republicans issued a news release saying Gisela Castro Medina was arrested, along with Anton 'Tony' Lazzaro, 30, on suspicion of 'obstruction of justice, sex trafficking, and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of underage victims.'"

The state chapter of College Republicans sided with the victims.

"Our prayers go out to the victims of Anton Lazzaro and Gisela Medina — we believe you. We stand with you. May justice be served," the group said.

