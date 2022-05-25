Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams 'useless piece of furniture' Lauren Boebert

On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took a swipe at Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for her tweet claiming that there is no legislative solution to gun violence, in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting.

"You cannot legislate away evil," wrote Boebert, not providing any clarification as to why the United States is then the only country that sees mass shootings even close to this frequency.

Ocasio-Cortez, on the other hand, questioned what she was even doing in Congress if she had no interest in solving a life-or-death policy issue.

"Why even be in Congress if you don't believe in doing your job?" wrote Ocasio-Cortez. "Just quit and let someone who actually gives a damn do it instead of acting like a useless piece of furniture when babies are shot with AR15s that we let teen boys impulse buy before they can legally have a beer."

Boebert is an ardent supporter of gun access, who prior to running for Congress ran a restaurant known as Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado where servers openly carried guns.

According to reports, the shooter at Robb Elementary School was engaged by police and a resource officer, who failed to stop his entry into the building. He legally purchased two AR-style weapons from a federally licensed dealer and passed a background check on the day of his 18th birthday — the date under Texas law when a gun can be purchased without any training or license.