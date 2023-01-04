Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez signals that she'll support a 'compromise candidate' for Speaker of the House

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said she's open to supporting a possible compromise candidate for Speaker of the House as Republicans continue to be divided amongst themselves over Kevin McCarthy potential role, the New York Daily News reports.

Ocasio-Cortez suggested that if Democrats are given control of some House committees, they would in turn back a Republican for Speaker.

“I mean, hey, if we could get some chairs,” she told reporters, adding that Democrats would demand that a compromise Speaker raise the debt ceiling to avoid a national default along with “a combination of” other issues.

She ruled out supporting McCarthy, however.

As the Post points out, all 212 Democrats voted for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who took over the Democratic leadership from ex-House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).