AOC hits back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for ‘weaker sex’ attack on people who identify as transgender
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022, in Commerce, Georgia. - Megan Varner/Getty Images North America/TNS

AOC is slamming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for the GOP lawmaker’s sexist attack on people who identify as transgender. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called out MTG late Tuesday for defining a woman as “the weaker sex” and “our husband’s wife.” Greene pushed the right-wing talking point that the only person who can be considered a woman is one who was defined as a female at birth. “I’m going to tell you right now what is a woman... We came from Adam’s rib,” Greene said. “We are the weaker sex, but we are our husband’s wife.” Hitting back hard, AOC accused the GOP of “incit(ing...