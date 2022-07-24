Dick Morris predicts QAnon pushing J6 attendee Tina Forte will unseat AOC in NYC congressional race

Onetime Bill Clinton strategist predicted Republican Tina Forte would unseat Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York's 14th congressional district, which includes the boroughs of The Bronx and Queens.
Morris claimed Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, was "tacking left while her constituents are tacking right."
"The oddsmakers say Tina can't win, but they're wrong," Morris said. "They don't see the fundamental change in the Hispanic vote coming."
At the end of June, Forte had under $50,000 cash on hand while Ocasio-Cortez had over $4 million.
Last August, the fact-checking website Snopes exposed Forte as a Jan. 6 attendee.
"During a recent investigation into QAnon activity on Facebook, our research led us to social media accounts managed by Forte, which included heavy promotion of the deadly Jan. 6 “Save America” rally, the event that resulted in the Capitol riot that left law enforcement officers bloodied. Five people died just before, during, or after the riot, and dozens were injured," Snopes reported. "We found Forte repeatedly used hashtags related to QAnon conspiracy theories. The QAnon mentions even included cries of “Save the Children,” referring to the debunked conspiracy theory that makes claims of mass pedophilia and “Satanic blood-drinking” by Democrats. She took multiple photographs in October, November, and December 2020 with far-right Proud Boys leader Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio."
Early on the morning of Jan. 6, Forte posted a picture of herself with a 1776 patch on her tactical vest.
"Forte’s accounts that pushed potentially dangerous content were still active months later on Facebook, Instagram (which is owned by Facebook), Twitter, and YouTube. Even more striking was the fact that Forte herself attended the Capitol riot, where she livestreamed on Facebook. She took selfies with a number of attendees who considered her a “superstar.” In a live video, she urged people at then-U.S. President Donald Trump’s rally on the Ellipse to make their way to the Capitol. We even found that she entered a restricted area after the crowd knocked down barriers that law enforcement installed. All of her posts promoting the date in the weeks before Jan. 6 appeared to reach at least tens of thousands of people, but likely many more," Snopes reported. "Even more noteworthy than Forte’s attendance at the Capitol riot was the fact that her social media posts promoting Jan. 6 beforehand were perhaps displayed to hundreds of thousands of users."
