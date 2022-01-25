Apple CEO Tim Cook targeted by possibly armed stalker who came to his home, company alleges

Mitchell claimed in a lawsuit filed in November that Baldwin should have checked the Colt .45 revolver he was holding to make sure it did not include live ammunition. Baldwin has said the assistant director told him the gun was "cold," or safe to use and that he did not pull the trigger Mitchell, who said she was in the line of fire, alleges assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and deliberate infliction of harm and is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when the gun discharged as Baldwin was rehearing on the New Mexico film set.

Mitchell, who said she was in the line of fire, alleges assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and deliberate infliction of harm, and is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Gloria Allred, Mitchell's attorney, said on Tuesday that the claim should be allowed to proceed.

The producers are "trying to avoid explaining their conduct before a judge and a jury in a court of law," she said in a statement.

