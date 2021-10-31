Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is not impressed with the new iPhone: ‘I can’t tell the difference, really’

"Like Gab, Parler, and Gettr before it, TruthSocial, is just the latest alternative conservative social media platform to burst onto the scene and immediately bungle its debut," the Daily Beast reported Saturday, in a story titled "Why MAGA Social Media is a Hacker's Wet Dream."

"And if its predecessors' public fumbles are any guide, it's not over yet, because the only thing more inevitable than a new app launch touting free speech, is an embarrassing strings of hacks, mass scrapes, pranksters taking advantage of loopholes, and content moderation dumpster fires that follow their debut," the site reported.



Eva Galperin, the director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told the Daily Beast: "It does not sound like [TruthSocial has] a compliance team, it does not sound like there are lawyers on staff, or anybody even doing the basic due diligence in the same way it doesn't sound like they have anybody doing the most basic security engineering."



"I imagine a series of embarrassing security and policy failures followed by a very boring fizzle," Galperin added. "I don't imagine any of these sites are going to replace any of the tech giants anytime soon."

