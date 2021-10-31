Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is not impressed with the new iPhone: ‘I can’t tell the difference, really’

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak speaks during the Southeast Venture Conference and Digital Summit Charlotte at the Le Meridien Charlotte on April 1, 2015, in Charlotte, North Carolina. - David T. Foster, III/Charlotte Observer/TNS
Hey Siri, are you ready for a little bit of shade? Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is not exactly impressed with the latest iPhone and Apple Watch models. “I got the new iPhone. I can’t tell the difference, really,” Wozniak said Friday, in an interview streamed on Yahoo Finance Live. ”The software that’s in it applies to older iPhones, I presume, and that’s the good part,” he continued, adding that he felt exactly the same about the latest Apple Watch. The 71-year-old electronics engineer and philanthropist was part of a tech talk, in which he was asked about the latest Apple earnings, the stat...