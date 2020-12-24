Apple is Censoring Political Apps in its China App Store
Tim Cook (Handout Apple Inc./AFP)

TTP Investigation: Apple is Censoring Political Apps in its China App Store Q3 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more TTP Questions Apple’s Role In Censoring Political Apps In Its China App StoreWASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Campaign for Accountability (CfA), a nonprofit watchdog group that runs the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), released a report questioning Apple’s role in the censorship of politically sensitive apps on its China App Store. Although the company claims that the majority of apps removals in the Chinese market were related to apps deemed illegal under Chinese law, includin...