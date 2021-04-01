The best and weirdest April Fools' Day jokes of 2021

April Fools' Day is a nightmare for news trying to figure out if outlandish claims are accurate or part of the silliness that comes with the holiday for pranksters. After such a tough year with the country facing the pandemic and violence from attacks on Asian-Americans, a new set of mass shootings, and the attack on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters.
So those brands making jokes come at exactly the right time to take Americans away from facing our challenges even if just for a few minutes.
Governments got in on the fun:
delete ur account
Wow! While travelling on the surface of Mars, the Perseverance rover found the place where all the missing socks from the dryer end up.
The White House even did a joke job posting for a dog trainer for Major Biden.
Then there are the brands who came up with strange combinations of their products:
Scary how many of you actually wanted to try these yesterday #AprilFools
POV: YOU JUST DISCOVERED THE CHEESY PLEASURE OF PERSONAL CARE. #VbyVelveeta. JOIN THE WAITLIST TODAY!
I like student loan debt and belly rubs April fools!!!!!!!!!! I only like belly rubs
All kids into the pool! Adult Swim Jr begins tonight #adultswimjr
Happy #AprilFoolsDay from us and our friends at @peepsbrand. 😉 Who still would've tried it out? #CauliflowerPEEPS
@sarrasegway Got sent these cauliflower peeps in the mail, so I ate them ##allrecipes ##peeps ##jollygreengiant ##tastetest ##cursedcandy
♬ animal crossing ~ new horizons lofi - Closed on Sunday
“You've heard of Godzilla vs King Kong, but even they wouldn't dare mess with a Canadian Goose! #AprilFools"
Happy April Fools @GethincJones! 😂
Studies have found that the average person spends up to 14 minutes a day on the toilet. In other words: plenty of time to learn a language.
Pepsi Peeps, Green Giant Cauliflower Flavored Peeps, and 7-Eleven peep lattes... Who is asking for these because I just want to talk
The 🔔 has been rung and Diamond Hanz is ready to answer the call. Buy! Hold! Win!
I don't like marmalade anymore.— Paddington (@Paddington)1617272778.0
You've heard of Love Island but now ITV is bringing you Dove Island🦜 Birds from across the planet will brought together to find love
Never step on a LEGO brick again! SmartBricks, coming soon...
Calling all tea lovers! ☕ Say goodbye to the endless waiting around for the kettle to boil, as we're installing instant boiling water taps in all our new homes
O & A Property Consultants EXCLUSIVE Our MD Peter Dudley breaks an exclusive story on the hottest new #OfficeSpace
Then there was the press release that went out saying that Volkswagen was changing its name to Voltswagen in a rebranding effort to highlight their green cars.
We know, 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we've always been young at heart. Introducing Voltswagen. Similar to Volkswagen, but with a renewed focus on electric driving.
Eh-Oh...what could the Teletubbies be possibly hiding from us? Stay tuned for something BIG this week. 🚀 #Bitcoin
The TubbyCoin BigHugs! Token, an official Teletubbies cryptocurrency made with special HugTech from WildBrain Labs
Why do one thing, when you can do two? Check out the all new Treadmow, only available @Argos_Online
After a wonderful think session with my friends at @oceansprayinc, we've decided to join forces for a flavorful concoction
Introducing #Smoup 🍅🍌🍓 A tasty blend of the iconic Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup and classic Strawberry and Banana Smoothie
Finding it hard to catch up on things over lunch? Introducing our new 'Helping Hand'™ device. Scroll, swipe and like while you eat
Fry thievery will no longer be tolerated. Introducing a new Three Fries portion for your mates that "just want a few"
EXCLUSIVE: Farage in talks to build superhero amusement park near old school, Dulwich College
🐶 There's a new bank account for #dogs from @Metro_Bank! Does your pup need a bank account to save their pennies for treats?
Spotted my first April Fools fake news story of the day in @guardian! It was the line about Boris Johnson having a plan
We're really proud to announce Weetabix and Heinz Beanz in a can! New and exclusive to Asda. Terms and conditions apply
Keep your lips feeling moisturised and iconic #PringlesTingle