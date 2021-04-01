The best and weirdest April Fools' Day jokes of 2021

April Fools' Day is a nightmare for news trying to figure out if outlandish claims are accurate or part of the silliness that comes with the holiday for pranksters. After such a tough year with the country facing the pandemic and violence from attacks on Asian-Americans, a new set of mass shootings, and the attack on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters.

So those brands making jokes come at exactly the right time to take Americans away from facing our challenges even if just for a few minutes.

Governments got in on the fun:





The White House even did a joke job posting for a dog trainer for Major Biden.





Then there are the brands who came up with strange combinations of their products:

































Canadian Armed Forces on Twitter





Canadian Armed Forces on Twitter twitter.com





“You've heard of Godzilla vs King Kong, but even they wouldn't dare mess with a Canadian Goose! #AprilFools"

IKEA HUND COUTURE | Haute Couture Outfits for Dogs | IKEA Australia www.youtube.com

















































Then there was the press release that went out saying that Volkswagen was changing its name to Voltswagen in a rebranding effort to highlight their green cars.



























































