Body of Arby's manager found in restaurant's freezer: report
Crime Scene Tape (Shutterstock www.shutterstock.com)

The dead body of an Arby's manager was found in the restaurant's freezer by workers, according to a report by KPLC reported. Police are treating the death as suspicious.

The body was found on Thursday evening at the Arby’s in New Iberia, Louisiana.

It's unknown when the manager, a female, was last seen, according to reports.

SmartNews