Biden fires Trump-appointed Architect of the Capitol who avoided the Capitol on Jan. 6
(Shutterstock.com)

President Joe Biden fired the Trump-appointed Architect of the Capitol on Monday, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

The official had recently come under fire for allegedly misusing federal resources and telling Congress that he avoided Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

Brett Blanton, who manages the Capitol complex, can only be fired by the President of the United States.

"Blanton faced bipartisan heat last week during a hearing where members from both parties on the House Administration Committee called for his resignation," the Mail's report stated. "Blanton had already faced allegations of using a government vehicle for personal use and posing as a law enforcement officer, but during the hearing Thursday he admitted that he intentionally avoided the Capitol on January 6, 2021."

Blanton said he did not think it would be "prudent" to come to work that day.

