‘Are you kidding me?’ Legal experts stunned as more Trump classified docs discovered – at a Florida storage facility

Attorneys for Donald Trump have located more classified documents, in addition to the 300 that federal agents retrieved while executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. These newly discovered classified documents were sent from a federal office building in Washington, D.C. to a private external storage facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, which is near the ex-president's resort and residence..

The stunning revelation of more classified documents being found, even after a Trump attorney attested in June they had been told by the ex-president there were no more classified documents, comes after Trump's attorneys hired a third party to search four of his properties for classified documents.

The Washington Post, which first reported on the additional classified documents, adds, "emails show that GSA [the federal General Services Administration] and Trump staffers worked together to arrange to ship several pallets of boxes and other items weighing more than 3,000 pounds from Northern Virginia to the Florida storage unit in September 2021."

The GSA worked with the Trump team to help "secure the storage unit at a private facility in West Palm Beach on July 21, 2021," which is 18 months after Trump left office.

"People familiar with the matter said the storage unit had a mix of boxes, gifts, suits and clothes, among other things. 'It was suits and swords and wrestling belts and all sorts of things,' this person said. 'To my knowledge, he has never even been to that storage unit. I don’t think anyone in Trump world could tell you what’s in that storage unit.'"

As The Post notes, the existence of additional classified material, outside the ex-president's Florida home, "indicates Mar-a-Lago was not the only place where Trump kept classified material. It also provides further evidence that Trump and his team did not fully comply with a May grand jury subpoena that sought all documents marked classified still in possession of the post-presidential office."

Legal experts are stunned.

"Are you kidding me?" asked former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, now a law professor and MSNBC legal analyst. "How many more classified docs does he have?"

Another former U.S. Attorney turned law professor and MSNBC contributor, Joyce Vance, appeared to question how the classified documents got there.

"Trump lawyers found classified items at a storage unit GSA arranged for Trump in Florida, turning them over to the FBI. Trump sources say items were packed in northern Va, sent down & Trump had no idea what was there, but they had to get in there somehow?"

"Astounding," comments former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti. He adds, "It appears that Trump’s own team doesn’t have a good handle on all the government documents in his possession, despite a criminal investigation."