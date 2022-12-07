An outside team hired by Donald Trump's lawyers found at least two more classified items at a storage unit in Florida.

Sources familiar with the matter told the Washington Post the items were immediately turned over to the FBI after a two-person outside team overseen by his attorneys searched four properties owned by the former president.

Emails released by the General Services Administration, which help former presidents transition back to private citizens, show the agency helped rent a storage unit at a private facility in July 2021 to house items that Trump staffers had been using in northern Virginia after he left the White House.

The GSA and Trump staffers together arranged to ship pallets of boxes and other items that weighed more than 3,000 pounds from Virginia to the storage unit in September 2021, and a person familiar with the storage unit said there was no cataloguing of the items sent there.

“It was suits and swords and wrestling belts and all sorts of things,” that person said. “To my knowledge, he has never even been to that storage unit. I don’t think anyone in Trump world could tell you what’s in that storage unit.”

It's not clear what classified materials were found there, but the discovery shows Trump kept government documents at locations besides Mar-a-Lago, where FBI agents seized hundreds of top-secret materials in August.

Trump's legal team asked the Department of Justice, which suspected he might still have additional government documents in his possession, to observe the search of Bedminster but they declined, and they did not make the same offer for searches at Trump Tower, the storage unit or another property.