Arizona GOP's audit gets even weirder -- the ‘Crazy Times Carnival’ has arrived
Screengrab.

Republicans in Arizona are conducting an audit of the vote in Maricopa County. The process has been widely panned for lacking any legitimacy, but the spectacle has provided a great deal of laughter.

Trump is reportedly fixated on the audit, even though some Republicans fear it will backfire on the GOP.

"The carnival has arrived at the Arizona state fairgrounds in Phoenix," CNN's Kyung Lah reported Saturday. "This one, in the parking lot, is called the 'Crazy Times Carnival.' Inside the coliseum is a different kind of spectacle: replaying the 'Big Lie' in the 2020 election."

Lah posted video of the carnival, noting that two different audits "showed ZERO widespread voter fraud."