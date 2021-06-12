'Wacko tourism': Disgraced ex-governor Eric Greitens makes pilgrimage to Arizona audit

While the Arizona "audit" of votes in Maricopa County has been widely panned for lacking any legitimacy, among the far right it has become a beacon of hope Republicans hoping Trump will be reinstated as president despite losing the 2020 election.

State legislators from multiple states have trekked to Arizona as Republicans hope the effort will spread across America.

Laurie Roberts of the Arizona Republic has labeled they pilgrimages as "wacko tourism."

"Senate President Karen Fann may be a genius, after all," Roberts sarcastically explained. "Fann has singlehandedly created a new gimmick to bring visitors to our beloved state, just as we enter what I like to call our warm period. You've heard of eco-tourism? Now comes wacko tourism."

"Last week, it was Pennsylvania legislators, making their pilgrimage to Veterans Memorial Coliseum to pick up some tips on how to "audit" the 2020 election.On Tuesday, Alaska was in the house and Georgia, too. This followed a visit from Nevada," she explained. "There are reports that Virginia and Wisconsin were headed our way by week's end, just as our official high temperature rockets from blast furnace fun to full-fledged jaws of hell."

It's not just Republican legislators, now the audit is being visited by a disgraced former governor as he seeks to rehabilitate his image as he attempts a comeback.

A Twitter account linked to the audit posted a photo of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens posing with Arizona state Senators Wendy Roger and Sonny Borrelli.

Greitens resigned from office in 2018 after being indicted on multiple felony charges and being caught in a scandal over allegedly taking nude pictures of his hairdresser mistress without her consent and threatening to blackmail her.

Greitens announced he is running for the U.S. Senate in 2022, hoping to win the GOP nomination for the open seat created by the retirement of Roy Blunt.












































