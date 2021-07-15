Arizona Republican demands an election do-over: ‘We need to get this right’

One of the Republicans pushing the widely-panned Arizona audit is now demanding a new election.
Despite the so-called audit lacking any legitimacy, Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers is now using the spectacle to question the legitimacy of Joe Biden's 2020 victory.
Rogers posted to Twitter, "I call for the Biden electors to be recalled to Arizona & a new election must be conducted. Arizona's electors must not be awarded fraudulently & we need to get this right."
There is no legal mechanism to recall Biden electors, whose role ended after the Electoral College met on December 14th. There is also not a mechanism to redo the presidential election in Arizona. And even if there were a way to switch Arizona's 11 electoral votes from Biden to Donald Trump, Biden still would have won the election by over fifty electoral votes.
