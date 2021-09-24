Bizarre pictures from Arizona as anti-vaxxers and election conspiracy theorists swarm the state Capitol

Screengrab.
Conspiracy theorists converged on the Arizona state Capitol on Friday as dueling rallies were held.
"I'm outside the Arizona State Capitol where there's an anti-vax Medical Freedom Rally on one side of the street and preparations for an election fraud protest on the other," New York Times correspondent Jack Healy reported.
ABC 15 reporter Zach Crenshaw posted photos of the two groups.
I’ve seen the usual, armed militia-types. Oath Keepers, III %’s, and Proud Boys (in street clothes because “this i… https://t.co/dtdLZgpw90— Zach Crenshaw (@Zach Crenshaw) 1632502254.0
The Republican Party of Arizona was there.
The Republican Party of Arizona is at the Capitol watching the live results of the Arizona Audit! Come on down and… https://t.co/3A3a7PDYTV— Republican Party of Arizona (@Republican Party of Arizona) 1632516247.0
Here are some more images from the scene.
Sheriff Lamb up now:
“We're going to find out what kind of patriots you are. We're going to find out who is willing to die for freedom."
“How much resistance do you have?" pic.twitter.com/2B8uTC6D6P
— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) September 24, 2021
The scene inside and outside the Arizona state Capitol today in Phoenix as the results of the 2020 election review… https://t.co/Y8zIJ1NNvf— corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) 1632517220.0
As the hearing began, we had a few hilarious disruptions. This guy was playing a banjo and harmonica, but got screamed away buy some heavily armed folks. pic.twitter.com/EXWEMLEnPn
— AZ Right Wing Watch (@az_rww) September 24, 2021
Some photos from the rally happening now at the AZ Capitol. We’re now just over two hours away from getting the off… https://t.co/bivRUstywX— BrieAnna J. Frank 🌵 (@BrieAnna J. Frank 🌵) 1632506002.0
Current scene at the Arizona state Capitol: Hundreds of people have gathered to hear the results of the #AZAudit w… https://t.co/DGhV6sD0Q6— James Klüg (@James Klüg) 1632511004.0
Quick break, today's just a weird mix of everything. There's anti-vaxxers, Ivermectin fans, pro-audit folks, "justice for j6" people, some who were at J6 themselves, militias, AZ politicians & candidates, etc. pic.twitter.com/DmpyS3qmTH
— AZ Right Wing Watch (@az_rww) September 24, 2021
Couple of pics of the anti-vaccine, anti-mandate rally happening outside the Arizona Senate today ahead of the offi… https://t.co/EnQZlXOJ5T— Stacey Barchenger (@Stacey Barchenger) 1632511845.0
Was approached by three people that asked me why I’m wearing a mask outdoors at an anti-vaccination rally. The wor… https://t.co/q3H1asIwX3— Hunter @ 12 News 🌵🌻 (@Hunter @ 12 News 🌵🌻) 1632505516.0
Most controversial speaker by far was candidate for governor and former TV reporter @KariLake. The crowd started… https://t.co/ksAtVYC3Lm— Hunter @ 12 News 🌵🌻 (@Hunter @ 12 News 🌵🌻) 1632508805.0
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb (@sherifflamb1) also spoke at the anti-vaccine rally, telling the crowd they may los… https://t.co/1kO2cOWoCa— Hunter @ 12 News 🌵🌻 (@Hunter @ 12 News 🌵🌻) 1632510350.0