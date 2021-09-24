Bizarre pictures from Arizona as anti-vaxxers and election conspiracy theorists swarm the state Capitol
Screengrab.

Conspiracy theorists converged on the Arizona state Capitol on Friday as dueling rallies were held.

"I'm outside the Arizona State Capitol where there's an anti-vax Medical Freedom Rally on one side of the street and preparations for an election fraud protest on the other," New York Times correspondent Jack Healy reported.

ABC 15 reporter Zach Crenshaw posted photos of the two groups.


The Republican Party of Arizona was there.

Here are some more images from the scene.







Video SmartNews