GOP audit forces Arizona county to replace all machines compromised by Cyber Ninjas: report

The controversial Arizona audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County is forcing the state's largest jurisdiction to replace voting equipment before the November, 2021 election.

"The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors informed Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs that any equipment that was handed over for the State Senate's audit of the 2020 General Election will not be used in future elections," ABC 15 reports.

In May, Hobbs had written to express her concerns that the legitimacy of the machines had been compromised.

"I am writing to express my concerns about Maricopa County's election equipment that was turned over to Senate President Karen Fann and Senator Warren Petersen and their agent, Cyber Ninjas, pursuant to the January 12, 2021 subpoena, including components of the certified Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5B voting system," Hobbs wrote. "I have grave concerns regarding the security and integrity of these machines, given the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control."

In responding to Hobbs, Maricopa County said, "The Board shares your concerns."

It is not known how much it will cost the county to replace the machines.