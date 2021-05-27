Arizona audit ‘spells trouble for Republicans in 2022’ as voters reject GOP conspiracy theories: report

The widely-panned Republican audit of the 2020 vote in Arizona is harming the GOP's position with the state's voters, according to a new poll.

Only 40.8% of voters support the audit, while 55.2% oppose it, according to the poll by Highground Public Affairs Consultants. The poll showed 67.7% of independents opposed to the audit.

Highground President and CEO Chuck Coughlin offered his analysis of the data.

"Similar to what we saw with the polling that we previously released regarding fraud and the November 2020 election, Republicans are on an island when it comes to this audit," Coughlin explained.

"While it is to be expected that they would receive significant opposition from Democrats, this audit makes them face headwinds among independent and unaffiliated voters as well. As we have said before, 'never run the last election, run the election you are in now.' This issue is an electoral cul-de-sac that spells trouble for Republicans in 2022," he argued.

"Dwelling on the past is a dangerous proposition for the GOP's electoral future," Coughlin said. "Continued focus on this audit or the fraud narrative will only serve to undermine their electoral success in 2022."



Brahm Resnik of KPNX-TV reported on the poll: