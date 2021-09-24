'It's a grift': Former Republican Arizona AG blows the lid off the Cyber Ninjas 'audit' scam

Former Republican Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods delivered a withering rebuke of the Cyber Ninjas "audit" of his state's 2020 vote count during an appearance on CNN Friday.

While talking with host Alisyn Camerota, Woods said he was surprised at how "100 percent incompetent" the operation was, as he at least expected it to make up a flimsy pretext to claim former President Donald Trump really won the election that he lost decisively to President Joe Biden.

That said, Woods argued that uncovering purported "voter fraud" wasn't really the purpose of the "audit" in the first place.

"They're in it for the money, okay?" he said. "It is a grift. There's a lot of grifters we have been exposed to, I was attorney general for years. I dealt with grifters every day, this is how they act."

Woods then explained why Cyber Ninjas were likely to try pulling the same trick in other states that the pulled in Arizona.

"You would think they'd say this didn't work out, we'll go home, feel bad about what happened -- no, they're not, they never give up," he said. "They move to the next mark. The next marks are the [other] states."

Watch the video below.





