Arizona election audit will 'open for tours' this week: report
YouTube / Screen cap

A so-called election audit that is being sponsored by the Arizona state Senate will allow tours by some out-of-state lawmakers.

KPNX correspondent Brahm Resnik revealed on Twitter that a delegation of Pennsylvania Republicans will meet with members of the Arizona Legislature on Wednesday before being treated to a "tour" of the audit.

The lawmakers are considering conducting a similar audit in their state.

News of the "tour" was also reported by OAN.