CNN reporter Kyung Lah on Thursday told host Anderson Cooper that she's having difficulty understanding where the Trump-backed Arizona "audit" is going or why any of its supporters think it will result in former President Donald Trump's "reinstatement" in the White House.



Lah revealed that the Arizona State Senate on Thursday held an "extremely bizarre senate hearing that really just read like greatest hits of election conspiracies."

Lah also said that Republican Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann fled from reporters after reporters tried to ask her questions after the hearing.

In speaking with several Republican strategists in the Keystone State, Lah found that many of them are worried about the way this audit will play out among independent voters in the 2022 midterm elections.

All of this led Cooper to question why Republicans were tolerating the purported "audit" in the first place.

"Just logically, if independents are growing in Arizona and the GOP is shrinking in Arizona, just logically it wouldn't make sense to be pursuing this audit that only seems to please a specific part of the Republican base?" he asked.

"You used that word 'logic,'" Lah replied. "One Republican operative says logic is in short supply."

